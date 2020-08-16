Advertisement

A Cold Front Arrives To Relieve Us of The Heat

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

More dangerous heat as we go through this evening as a Heat Advisory is in effect for all of us until 7pm. Temperatures will be around 105° to start the evening with Heat Indices near 110° for many. Luckily, a cold front will arrive after sunset and finally bring us some relief. We’ll get a few scattered showers late this evening and as we head into the overnight, with everything tapering off heading towards Monday morning.

Other than a couple of stray showers during the day we’ll be dry on Monday with highs only in the mid 90′s during the afternoon. After that, cooler air will move in from the north from all levels of the atmosphere, keeping highs below 100° through next weekend!

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

A Cold Front Arrives Tonight To Relieve Us of The Heat

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Cold Front Arrives Tonight To Relieve Us of The Heat

7 Day Forecast

Another Round of Dangerous Heat......Before A Cold Front Saves Us!

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

Another Round of Dangerous Heat Before A Cold Front Arrives Tonight!

Updated: 23 hours ago
Another Round of Dangerous Heat Before A Cold Front Arrives Tonight!

7 Day Forecast

Dangerous Heat Continues......Before A Cold Front Saves Us!

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update

Latest News

Weather

Dangerous Heat Continues.....Before A Cold Front Saves Us!

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT
Dangerous Heat Continues.....Before A Cold Front Saves Us!

7 Day Forecast

Gotta Get Through The Dangerous Heat this Weekend before Some Relief Comes

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:10 PM CDT
|
By Brady Taylor
KWTX Forecast Update

Forecast

Brady's Saturday FastCast

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:03 PM CDT

Weather

Tropical Storm Kyle forms as Josephine weakens in Atlantic

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT
|
Josephine continued to just barely hold on to its tropical storm status Friday as Tropical Storm Kyle formed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of New England.

Weather

Tropical Storm Josephine remains weak in Atlantic Ocean

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT
|
Josephine continues to just barely hold on to its tropical storm status as it travels across the Atlantic Ocean.

7 Day Forecast

Gotta Get Through The Dangerous Heat this Weekend before Some Relief Comes

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update