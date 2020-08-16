A Cold Front Arrives To Relieve Us of The Heat

More dangerous heat as we go through this evening as a Heat Advisory is in effect for all of us until 7pm. Temperatures will be around 105° to start the evening with Heat Indices near 110° for many. Luckily, a cold front will arrive after sunset and finally bring us some relief. We’ll get a few scattered showers late this evening and as we head into the overnight, with everything tapering off heading towards Monday morning.

Other than a couple of stray showers during the day we’ll be dry on Monday with highs only in the mid 90′s during the afternoon. After that, cooler air will move in from the north from all levels of the atmosphere, keeping highs below 100° through next weekend!

