Another Round of Dangerous Heat......Before A Cold Front Saves Us!

We’ve got another round of dangerous heat today as temperatures will hit 100° by lunchtime. From there we’ll see highs around 105° again this afternoon, with Feels Like Temperatures between 105°-110° all afternoon. The Heat Advisory will expire at 7pm.

Luckily a cold front arrives Sunday night, and this will bring a few showers to the area. But the best part is that we’ll be down into the mid 90′s for Monday. The Heat Index will still be around 100° on Monday, but the humidity will drop off more for mid-week. We’ll have a few spotty showers on Wednesday and Thursday as a small disturbance passes by, but otherwise we’ll be dry heading towards next weekend with highs in the upper 90′s.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.