Central Texas house fire leaves near by residence in shock

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Neighbors were alarmed by a house fire shortly before 2 am. Sunday morning in a neighborhood next to Camacho Park near downtown Killeen.

The house was completely engulfed by the time firefighters made it to the scene.

A neighbor says the house was abandon at the time and that this wasn’t the first time the house was on fire.

It’s unknown at this time the cause of the fire.

An investigation into the fire is on the way.

