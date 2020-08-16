Advertisement

Central Texas house fire leaves near by residence in shock

By Eric Franklin
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Neighbors were alarmed by a house fire shortly before 2 am. Sunday morning in a neighborhood next to Camacho Park near downtown Killeen.

The house was completely engulfed by the time firefighters made it to the scene.

A neighbor says the house was abandon at the time and that this wasn’t the first time the house was on fire.

It’s unknown at this time the cause of the fire.

An investigation into the fire is on the way.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Abandoned House Fire near downtown Killeen

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
Killeen residences were shocked by a abandoned house fire near downtown Killeen.

News

Killeen ISD struggling to provide families technology for virtual learning

Updated: 54 minutes ago

News

One person was airlifted to a local hospital after a late night shooting

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Central Texan taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.

News

Woman stabbed and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries

Updated: 14 hours ago
A woman was taken to the hospital Saturday night with life-threatening injuries according to Temple Police.

Latest News

News

Robert Trump, brother of President Trump, dies in New York

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Robyn Geske
The youngest brother of President Donald Trump has passed away.

News

Advocates warn of rising hot car death trend during pandemic

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
A rising number of children are dying in hot cars not because their parents forgot them, but because they climb in the car on their own.

Back To School

Killeen ISD struggling to provide families technology for virtual learning

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
Killeen ISD is heading back to class on Monday virtually, but the district says they don’t have enough devices to go around.

Our Town

Killeen: NAACP hosts voter registration

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
The NAACP branch in Killeen hosted multiple voter registration events all across the city Saturday morning.

News

Endangered Missing person alert for young man diagnosed with intellectual disabilities

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By STAFF
The San Antonio Police Department is searching for Logan William Dolphin, diagnosed with an intellectual disability, white, male, 22 years old, 5′08″, 142 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, and a scar across the back of his head.

News

10 year-old female struck by car in critical condition

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 9:35 AM CDT
|
By Staff
A 39 year-old male is in the Bell County jail after allegedly striking a 10 year-old female child with their vehicle Friday around 8:14 p.m. in the 900 block of West Central Texas Expressway and S. Fort Hood St. in Killeen, Texas.