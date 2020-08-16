Advertisement

Greenville boy gets long awaited new heart!

By Amber Lake
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Some good news for you, a 12-year-old from Eastern Carolina is headed back to Duke University Hospital to receive a new heart.

Jordan Twyman was born with Congenital Heart Disease and has had multiple surgeries throughout his life.

You may remember back in July when we met Jordan at a coming home celebration after he spent 57 days in the hospital.

Jordan made it home and was told by doctors to wait until they got the call that a new heart was ready for him.

Jordan’s mother, Crystal Campbell informed WITN that they received the call Saturday night around 11 o’clock, to come back to Duke University Hospital for Jordan to get his new heart.

Campbell said Jordan went into the 12 hour surgery this morning around 11:30 am.

To find out more about Jordan’s journey, he has a page on Facebook that you can follow called, Be Positive Heart For Jordan.

The link is below:

Be Positive Heart For Jordan

Previous Story

A 12-year-old in Greenville was finally able to come home Thursday after spending 57 days at Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC.

Jordan Twyman was born with Congenital Heart Disease and has had multiple surgeries throughout his life.

His family calls him a “heart warrior.”

Close family, the Greenville Police Department and Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, took time out of their day Thursday to welcome this “heart warrior” home.

12 year old heart warrior returns home
12 year old heart warrior returns home(Amber Lake)

Jordan's mom says she's just glad to have her baby home.

She drove back and forth every single day from Greenville to Duke University Hospital to be with her son and support him during his stay in the hospital.

The family has a Go Fund Me page set up for Jordan, to help them with Jordan’s medical bills.

BPositive for Jordan

Jordan’s mom says anything helps, and she even offers advice for those who are also going through a similar situation.

Jordan is on the heart transplant list and until he gets that call he will stay in his home in Greenville with his family.

The family has also created a couple hashtags to allow people to follow Jordan's Journey.

#BePositiveHeartForJordan

#BePositiveJordan❤️

#ironman

