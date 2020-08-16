One person was airlifted to a local hospital after a late night shooting
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - One person was airlifted to a local hospital following a shooting Saturday night in Killeen.
Killeen police say they were called out to a shooting at 10:40 p.m. near 60th St. and Westcliff Rd.
Officers at the scene say one person was shot and airlifted to a hospital.
The identity and status of the victim is unknown.
Further details weren’t immediately available.
