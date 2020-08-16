Advertisement

Police officers shot in Cedar Park; suspect barricaded

By Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CEDAR PARK, Texas (KWTX) - Several police officers were wounded while responding to a call Sunday afternoon in Cedar Park.

“We are on scene of a shooting where multiple Cedar Park Police Officers have been shot while responding to a call at a home off Natalie Cove,” police said on Twitter.

“Subject is barricaded inside the home and multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene.”

CBS Austin reports the exact location of the shooting is “at the corner of Heritage Park Drive and Bagdad Road, just south of Leander High School.”

CBS Austin reports three police officers were wounded. The Austin station reports a neighbor overheard the suspect making threats, including a threat to “kill children” if police entered the home.

This is a developing story.

