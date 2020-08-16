Advertisement

Robert Trump, brother of President Trump, dies in New York

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 1999 file photo, Robert Trump, left, joins then real estate developer and presidential hopeful Donald Trump at an event in New York. President Donald Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, has been hospitalized in New York, according to the White House.
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 1999 file photo, Robert Trump, left, joins then real estate developer and presidential hopeful Donald Trump at an event in New York. President Donald Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, has been hospitalized in New York, according to the White House.(Diane Bondaress | AP Photo/Diane Bonadreff, File)
By Robyn Geske
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK, New York (KWTX) - The youngest brother of President Donald Trump has passed away.

According to a statement by the President, Robert Trump died at a New York hospital after a severe illness.

Robert was also in real estate, and he and Mr. Trump reportedly remained close, though they were said to have “strikingly different personalities.”

The President says he will miss his “best friend.”

The statement reads, in part, “He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”

Robert Trump was 71 years old.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Temple woman taking to the hospital with life-threatening injuries

Updated: 33 minutes ago
A woman was taken to the hospital Saturday night with life-threatening injuries according to Temple Police.

News

Advocates warn of rising hot car death trend during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
A rising number of children are dying in hot cars not because their parents forgot them, but because they climb in the car on their own.

Back To School

Killeen ISD struggling to provide families technology for virtual learning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
Killeen ISD is heading back to class on Monday virtually, but the district says they don’t have enough devices to go around.

Our Town

Killeen: NAACP hosts voter registration

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
The NAACP branch in Killeen hosted multiple voter registration events all across the city Saturday morning.

Latest News

News

Endangered Missing person alert for young man diagnosed with intellectual disabilities

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By STAFF
The San Antonio Police Department is searching for Logan William Dolphin, diagnosed with an intellectual disability, white, male, 22 years old, 5′08″, 142 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, and a scar across the back of his head.

News

10 year-old female struck by car in critical condition

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Staff
A 39 year-old male is in the Bell County jail after allegedly striking a 10 year-old female child with their vehicle Friday around 8:14 p.m. in the 900 block of West Central Texas Expressway and S. Fort Hood St. in Killeen, Texas.

Health

Old Hillcrest Hospital to be demolished

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Baylor Scott & White Health has decided to demolish the old Hillcrest Hospital in Waco.

News

Soldier From North Texas Dies During Training At Fort Hood

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:36 PM CDT
A National Guard soldier from North Texas died Thursday during training at Fort Hood

News

Man accused of fatally shooting woman charged with murder; victim identified

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:36 PM CDT
|
By Rissa Shaw
A woman who was shot repeatedly Friday evening in a a local residential neighborhood suffered life-threatening injuries, police say.

News

UMHB students share experiences with discrimination on Instagram

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT
|
By Rosemond Crown
Some University of Mary Hardin-Baylor students are sharing stories of discrimination they’ve experienced at the school on an anonymous Instagram page.