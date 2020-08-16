Robert Trump, brother of President Trump, dies in New York

NEW YORK, New York (KWTX) - The youngest brother of President Donald Trump has passed away.

According to a statement by the President, Robert Trump died at a New York hospital after a severe illness.

Robert was also in real estate, and he and Mr. Trump reportedly remained close, though they were said to have “strikingly different personalities.”

The President says he will miss his “best friend.”

The statement reads, in part, “He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”

Robert Trump was 71 years old.

