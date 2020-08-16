Temple woman taking to the hospital with life-threatening injuries
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A woman was taken to the hospital Saturday night with life-threatening injuries according to Temple Police.
Officers responded to the stabbing near North Eighth Street and East Adams Avenue.
The female vicitim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.
Police say the suspect fled the scene.
Further details weren’t immediately available.
