Texas A&M students continue to make their way back with staggered move in

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This weekend, more students moved back into the dorms at Texas A&M University. With various COVID-19 protocols, the university is using a more staggered approach for move-in to allow for more social distancing.

Residence halls opened between August 1st and 8th and move-in will end on the 18th.

Families moving in say they had to make an appointment to check in and didn’t see large crowds of people.

“Well we went in about a month in advance and picked our time slot, so we picked an early one so we could get moved in and settled and while we were here, we maybe saw a couple other families as we were going up, but definitely all spaced out,” said Timothy Mosher, a freshman at A&M.

Classes officially begin on August 19th.

