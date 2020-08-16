Advertisement

Texas A&M students continue to make their way back with staggered move in

Students could move in starting August 1st.
Students move in at Texas A&M
Students move in at Texas A&M(Jessica Gruenling)
By Jessica Gruenling and Fallon Appleton
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 12:24 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This weekend, more students moved back into the dorms at Texas A&M University. With various COVID-19 protocols, the university is using a more staggered approach for move-in to allow for more social distancing.

Residence halls opened between August 1st and 8th and move-in will end on the 18th.

Families moving in say they had to make an appointment to check in and didn’t see large crowds of people.

“Well we went in about a month in advance and picked our time slot, so we picked an early one so we could get moved in and settled and while we were here, we maybe saw a couple other families as we were going up, but definitely all spaced out,” said Timothy Mosher, a freshman at A&M.

Classes officially begin on August 19th.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Our Town

Waco: Local barbershop give free haircuts to students

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
Next Generation Barber Shop in Waco gave away free hair cuts to kids on Sunday.

Our Town

Waco: local church planning to return to in-person services

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
Harris Creek Baptist Church is planning to return to in-person worship services next Sunday.

News

Central Texas house fire leaves near by residence in shock

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Eric Franklin
Neighbors were alarmed by a house fire shortly before 2 am. Sunday morning in a neighborhood next to Camacho Park near downtown Killeen.

News

Abandoned House Fire near downtown Killeen

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Killeen residences were shocked by a abandoned house fire near downtown Killeen.

News

Killeen ISD struggling to provide families technology for virtual learning

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

One person was airlifted to a local hospital after a late night shooting

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Central Texan taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.

News

Woman stabbed and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries

Updated: 17 hours ago
A woman was taken to the hospital Saturday night with life-threatening injuries according to Temple Police.

News

Robert Trump, brother of President Trump, dies in New York

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Robyn Geske
The youngest brother of President Donald Trump has passed away.

News

Advocates warn of rising hot car death trend during pandemic

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
A rising number of children are dying in hot cars not because their parents forgot them, but because they climb in the car on their own.

Back To School

Killeen ISD struggling to provide families technology for virtual learning

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
Killeen ISD is heading back to class on Monday virtually, but the district says they don’t have enough devices to go around.