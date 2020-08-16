Texas police say 3 officers shot, but in stable condition

CEDAR PARK, Texas (AP) — Police in a suburb of Austin, Texas, say three officers have been shot and a person remains barricaded inside a home.

The Cedar Park Police Department said on Twitter that officers were responding to a call Sunday at a residence when they were shot.

We are on scene of a shooting where multiple Cedar Park Police Officers have been shot while responding to a call at a home off Natalie Cove.

Subject is barricaded inside the home and multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene. pic.twitter.com/4Wwel2jUVe — Cedar Park Police (@CedarParkPD) August 16, 2020

One person was barricaded inside the home.

Police say the officers are in stable condition at a local hospital.

A spokesperson for the department did not immediately respond to messages for comment.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott sent his condolences to the injured officers and is seeking justice to those involved.

