Advertisement

Waco: Local barbershop give free haircuts to students

Next Generation Barber Shop in Waco gave away free hair cuts to kids on Sunday.
Next Generation Barber Shop in Waco gave away free hair cuts to kids on Sunday.(Courtesy Photo)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As kids get ready to head back to class, one local barber shop wants to make sure they’re doing it in style.

Next Generation Barber Shop in Waco gave away free hair cuts to kids on Sunday.

Free food was provided as well.

Parents who took advantage of the event say they couldn’t be more grateful, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s amazing,” said Lorena Hutchings.

“Right now, this is a blessing because you have so many other costs as a parent, especially as a single parent. This just scratches one more thing off the list and I didn’t even have to pay for it.”

The owners say they’ll continue to host the event each weekend until all districts in Central Texas have kicked off the new school year.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Our Town

Waco: local church planning to return to in-person services

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
Harris Creek Baptist Church is planning to return to in-person worship services next Sunday.

News

Central Texas house fire leaves near by residence in shock

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Eric Franklin
Neighbors were alarmed by a house fire shortly before 2 am. Sunday morning in a neighborhood next to Camacho Park near downtown Killeen.

News

Abandoned House Fire near downtown Killeen

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Killeen residences were shocked by a abandoned house fire near downtown Killeen.

News

Killeen ISD struggling to provide families technology for virtual learning

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

State

Texas A&M students continue to make their way back with staggered move in

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling and Fallon Appleton
This weekend more students moved back in to the dorms at Texas A&M University.

News

One person was airlifted to a local hospital after a late night shooting

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Central Texan taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.

News

Woman stabbed and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries

Updated: 17 hours ago
A woman was taken to the hospital Saturday night with life-threatening injuries according to Temple Police.

News

Robert Trump, brother of President Trump, dies in New York

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Robyn Geske
The youngest brother of President Donald Trump has passed away.

News

Advocates warn of rising hot car death trend during pandemic

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
A rising number of children are dying in hot cars not because their parents forgot them, but because they climb in the car on their own.

Back To School

Killeen ISD struggling to provide families technology for virtual learning

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
Killeen ISD is heading back to class on Monday virtually, but the district says they don’t have enough devices to go around.