Waco: Local barbershop give free haircuts to students

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As kids get ready to head back to class, one local barber shop wants to make sure they’re doing it in style.

Next Generation Barber Shop in Waco gave away free hair cuts to kids on Sunday.

Free food was provided as well.

Parents who took advantage of the event say they couldn’t be more grateful, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s amazing,” said Lorena Hutchings.

“Right now, this is a blessing because you have so many other costs as a parent, especially as a single parent. This just scratches one more thing off the list and I didn’t even have to pay for it.”

The owners say they’ll continue to host the event each weekend until all districts in Central Texas have kicked off the new school year.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.