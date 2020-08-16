Waco: local church planning to return to in-person services

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Harris Creek Baptist Church is planning to return to in-person worship services next Sunday.

The church closed its doors back in March due to COVID-19 and has since hosts all Sunday services virtually.

Local pastor Drew Greenway says he’ll be glad not to hear complete silence in the church starting next week.

“We’re gonna sing together,” he said.

“I’m really excited about singing with the music and the congregation again.”

The church says they’re taking extreme caution as they reopen.

In McLennan County, the positivity rate is still about 13%, a seven day rolling average, which health officials say is still too high.

While Greenway says the decision may seem controversial, they’re being extra careful.

“The last thing we want is for this place to be a place that doesn’t listen to the authorities,” he said.

“This will not be a place that doesn’t take the advice of medical professionals.”

Church custodians will be cleaning the facilities frequently throughout the day and in between each service.

If a member of the congregation catches COVID-19, they will immediately go into quarantine along with those potentially exposed.

“Once that time comes, we’re gonna address it as we need to,” he said.

“Obviously, the responsible thing to do is tell people they’ve been around that they have COVID-19.”

Greenway say no matter the challenges that may lay ahead, the church will find a way to continue worshiping.

“We want to do the best things we can but also gather together and be together as a family,” he said.

