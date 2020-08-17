Advertisement

American Southwest Conference releases 2021 spring football schedule

(KWTX)
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHARDSON, Texas (ASC) - The American Southwest Conference has released the revised football schedule for the spring of 2021.

All ASC football programs, including the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, are slated to play five games under the revised schedule.

The 10-team ASC will play in two five-team divisions with each program playing the other four schools in its division. The fifth game will feature a true ASC Championship Game with the #1 seeds from each division facing off in the final week. The descending seeds will also play each other in the final weekend of the season.

UMHB will be in the East Division with Belhaven University, East Texas Baptist University, Louisiana College, and Southwestern University. The Cru will open the season at Belhaven on February 6th in Jackson, Mississippi.

Following an open date, UMHB will host back-to-back games against Louisiana College and Southwestern University on February 20th and 27th. The Cru will then close out the regular season at East Texas Baptist in Marshall on March 6th.

The ASC playoffs will be held on Saturday, March 13. The West Division will host the Championship Game, the #3 seed game and the #5 seed game. The East Division will host the #2 seed game and the #4 seed contest after those sites were predetermined.

Times have not been set for any of the games and will be selected by the host school based on other home athletic events scheduled for that weekend.

