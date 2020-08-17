Another area resident dies of COVID-19

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Another McLennan County resident diagnosed with COVID-19 has died, health officials announced Monday afternoon.

The 80-year-old man was the 73rd resident of the county diagnosed with the virus to die.

Over the weekend health officials reported the death of a 68-year-old woman.

The county reported only 16 new cases of the virus Monday, however, boosting the total to 5,372.

