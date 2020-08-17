Another area resident dies of COVID-19
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Another McLennan County resident diagnosed with COVID-19 has died, health officials announced Monday afternoon.
The 80-year-old man was the 73rd resident of the county diagnosed with the virus to die.
Over the weekend health officials reported the death of a 68-year-old woman.
The county reported only 16 new cases of the virus Monday, however, boosting the total to 5,372.
Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.