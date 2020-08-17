Central Texas boy about to turn 7 ends more than 1,000 days of cancer treatment

(KWTX) - A Central Texas boy has even more reason to celebrate his seventh birthday this weekend as he's also marking the end of 1,131 days of cancer treatment.

Ever Johnson was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2017 when he was 3 1/2 years old.

He’s been fighting the cancer ever since with treatment including infused chemotherapy as well as therapy administered through spinal taps and pills.

Ever just completed treatment in time for his seventh birthday this weekend and will celebrate reaching both major milestones with a drive-by parade.

His invitations read, “No More Chemo + Ever Turns 7!”

“We can’t believe the day is here that he is able to celebrate being completely done. That means no more pokes, no more medicine through an IV and no procedures for him,” said mom Stefanie Wheat-Johnson.

“We’re going to be celebrating him and his seventh birthday.”

It’s been a long journey to the birthday celebration which started when Ever was just 3 and began experiencing extreme fatigue, respiratory illnesses he couldn’t overcome, bruising and other issues that Stefanie knew weren’t right.

“I knew in my gut it wasn’t good and in my mom brain I also knew it wasn’t good,” she said.

Ever was diagnosed with the form of leukemia on July 4, 2017, at McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple and for the next three years, Ever, known as a creative and sensitive soul with a great sense of humor, fought hard.

His parents say he turned to art to help him cope with the life-altering diagnosis.

The family, including mom, dad and two sisters, even organized an art supply drive for the Child Life Department at McLane the last three years and say they will continue the drive even now that Ever’s treatment is finished.

“Most families who have dealt with pediatric cancer will tell you that they trauma of consistent chemotherapy and other medications can be rough,” Stefanie said.

“That is certainly true and we are thankful for the wonderful therapies and creative processes that we have found to help Ever cope with treatment.”

Ever’s mom says the COVID-19 pandemic has changed their world as it has everyone’s but they have felt a bit more prepared because of his condition.

“It’s interesting in some ways we’ve joked that we already developed the skill of being careful but there is an added level of concern for any parents with a kid who is autoimmune compromised but on the other side of things we are very aware of what is the appropriate way to stay safe,” she said.

Stefanie also says she has extreme appreciation for those who take social distancing and masks wearing to heart.

“It may seem like a simple or silly thing but for us it is a sign that people know we have people in our family who need to be protected,” she said.

The family plans to start Ever in homeschool this September, but for the next few days they’ll be celebrating their special boy who has has overcome more in seven years than many ever do in a lifetime.

“He’s eager and ready to jump in and we’re excited to see him regain his energy and just get to be a typical 7-year -old boy,” she said.

“He has an older sister and younger sister and they’ve been a big part of his recovery and journey and we just really appreciate all of our supporters and people who have loved on us.

It’s an exciting day for all of us.”

