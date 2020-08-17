Advertisement

Classes resume for students in several more area districts

Clifton ISD, Dawson ISD, Jonesboro ISD, Lorena ISD, Walnut Springs ISD and EOAC Charter School all started school in person on Monday. Killeen ISD, Marlin ISD and Harmony Science Academy in Waco all started school virtually.(WMTV)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(KWTX) – Students in several area districts headed back to school on Monday morning, but not everyone went back to school in person.

Killeen ISD, Marlin ISD and Harmony Science Academy in Waco all started school virtually.

Killeen ISD is taking advantage of a new virtual online learning platform with a mix of live teaching and other online elements.

Marlin ISD is also going online using Google Classrooms.

Dr. Stacy Parker, executive director of student services for the Marlin ISD, said the district went this direction to help out its families.

“They can allow for a little bit of flexibility within their schedules, for when parents or guardians are able to support our students at home,” Parker said.

She added that while the district isn’t providing live learning, parents and students will still be able to connect with their teachers.

“Our teachers are setting up times during the day to be able to talk live with students that prefer that method or talk via the phone for our families that prefer that,” Parker said.

Marlin will be online-only until Aug. 31, and the district said it expects 55 percent of its students to continue learning online, while 45 percent are expected to return to the classroom when in-person instruction resumes on Aug. 31.

Killeen ISD starts in-person instruction on Sept. 8.

Classes resume Tuesday in the Blooming Grove, Bosqueville and Copperas Cove ISDs. 

Students also return to class at Central Texas Christian School in Temple and Eagle Christian Academy in Waco. 

The new school year begins Wednesday in the China Spring, Crawford, Gholson, Itasca, Kopperl, Lometa, Mart, and Rosebud ISDs. 

Classes also resume Wednesday at Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic School in Waco, Holy Trinity Catholic School in Killeen and St. Mary’s Catholic School in West. 

The Abbott and Whitney ISDs start the new school year on Thursday. 

Under Texas Education Agency guidelines, school districts must offer both in-person and online options to students and districts may choose to limit access to on-campus instruction for the first four weeks of the fall term and may seek waivers to extend the period to eight weeks. 

The guidelines do provide exceptions for students whose families don’t have internet access or devices required for virtual learning. 

The TEA also gave districts flexibility in deciding when to resume instruction and a number in the area opted to wait until after Labor Day to start the new school year. 

COVID-19 Information, Links and Resources

