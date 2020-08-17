Cowboys newcomer Gerald McCoy out for season with leg injury

FRISCO, Texas (AP) - Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Gerald McCoy is out for the season after tearing the quadriceps tendon in his right leg in the first padded practice of training camp.

The Cowboys added plenty of depth on the defensive line in the offseason. But the loss of a potential starting tackle is a setback. McCoy will have surgery soon.

The 32-year-old was working against Antwaun Woods in an individual drill. McCoy signed a three-year contract in March.

