Democrats open a new kind of convention

ATLANTA (AP) - The Democratic Party will convene, sort of, amid a pandemic that has upended the usual pomp-and-circumstance of presidential nominating conventions.

Monday's session will be the first night of four when Democrats meet online and broadcast to voters two hours of live and pre-taped programming.

The convention will air from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. local time.

The Democratic National Committee will provide the official livestream online and on its social media channels.

CNN, C-SPAN, MSNBC and PBS will air the full two hours.

ABC, CBS, Fox News Channel and NBC will air the final hour. Monday will test the reach of presumptive nominee Joe Biden's message.

Former first lady Michelle Obama will speak.

Wisconsin Democrats are marking the start of the convention by blaming President Donald Trump for botching the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

They say that forced them to cancel the in-person gathering that would have brought about 50,000 people to Milwaukee.

State Democratic Party Chairman Ben Wikler says the Republican president’s failure to respond adequately to the pandemic is why Democrats had to move to an all-virtual event.

Mr. Trump’s Wisconsin campaign spokeswoman hasn’t responded to a request for comment.

