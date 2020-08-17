Dolly Parton sings with Jimmy Fallon on ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - What might a duet of Dolly Parton and Jimmy Fallon singing “All I Want For Christmas Is You” sound like?

Find out Oct. 2, when the song appears on Parton’s holiday album, “A Holly Dolly Christmas.”

The album also features Parton singing duets with Miley Cyrus, Michael Buble', Billy Ray Cyrus, Willie Nelson and her brother, Randy Parton.

The album is a mix of originals and Christmas classics.

