Fire causes heavy damage to local family’s home

Firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the garage.
Firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the garage.(Temple Fire & Rescue photo)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) – A fire that broke out in the garage caused heavy damage to a local family’s home.

Firefighters responded at around 3:50 p.m. Sunday to the home in the 5400 block of Sandstone Drive where they found smoke and flames coming from the garage.

The fire was under control within about 20 minutes.

The cause is under investigation.

The cause is under investigation.

