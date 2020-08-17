Five victims of deadly Texas crash identified; 3 were children

CRANE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities have identified five people including three children who died in a two-vehicle crash Friday on U.S. Highway 385 about seven miles south of Crane.

A southbound GMC Yukon drifted into the northbound lane and collided with a Toyota Tundra at around 5:20 a.m. Friday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

The driver of the Yukon, Bailey Nisbet, 23, of Baytown, and three passengers, Kimber Nisbet, 5; Kamberee Nisbet, 3, and 11-month old Kasen Nisbet, died in the crash.

The driver of the Tundra, Carl Rice, 67, of McCamey, also died.

The DPS is investigating.

