Advertisement

Five victims of deadly Texas crash identified; 3 were children

The scene of the deadly crash.
The scene of the deadly crash.(KOSA photo)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRANE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities have identified five people including three children who died in a two-vehicle crash Friday on U.S. Highway 385 about seven miles south of Crane.

A southbound GMC Yukon drifted into the northbound lane and collided with a Toyota Tundra at around 5:20 a.m. Friday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

The driver of the Yukon, Bailey Nisbet, 23, of Baytown, and three passengers, Kimber Nisbet, 5; Kamberee Nisbet, 3, and 11-month old Kasen Nisbet, died in the crash.

The driver of the Tundra, Carl Rice, 67, of McCamey, also died.

The DPS is investigating.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Advocates warn of rising hot car death trend during pandemic

Updated: 23 minutes ago

News

Fire causes heavy damage to local family’s home

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Fire caused heavy damage to a local family’s home.

News

Killeen ISD struggling to provide families technology for virtual learning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
Killeen ISD is heading back to class on Monday virtually, but the district says they don’t have enough devices to go around.

Our Town

Waco: Barbershop gives free back-to-school haircuts to students

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
Next Generation Barber Shop in Waco gave away free hair cuts to kids on Sunday.

Latest News

News

Stabbing victim taken to local hospital with life-threatening injuries

Updated: 1 hour ago
A woman was taken to the hospital Saturday night with life-threatening injuries according to Temple Police.

News

Bonds total $510K for man charged after local girl struck by car

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
A 10-year-old Central Texas girl who was struck by a car remains in critical condition at a local hospital and the car's driver has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

News

One person airlifted to a local hospital after late-night shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Central Texan taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.

News

Officers respond to 3 shootings overnight; one victim dead, 2 others taken to local hospital

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Waco police officers responded to multiple shootings overnight, including one that left a 23-year-old man dead.

News

Waco: local church planning to return to in-person services

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Standoff ends after suspect accused of shooting 3 area officers surrenders

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Joe Villasana
Several police officers were wounded while responding to a call Sunday afternoon in Cedar Park.