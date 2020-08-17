Head-on crash on Texas road leaves 4 children, adult dead

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) – Four children and an adult are dead after a head-on collision Sunday evening in Shelby County.

The accident happened at around 5:40 p.m. Sunday on FM 2026.

A westbound 2010 Toyota pickup crossed into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with a 2019 GMC pickup truck, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a preliminary report.

The driver of the Toyota, identified as Michael Masterson, 30, of Center, was taken to LSU Medical Center in Shreveport for treatment.

Three children riding with Masterson, Tora Masterson, 10, Ella Masterson, 4, and Mason Masterson, 2, died at the scene.

The driver of the 2019 GMC pickup, Mackenzie Parks, 15, of Tenaha, was also taken to LSU Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

One of her passengers, Sandra Parks, 61, died at the scene.

The other, Mason Parks, 15, was taken to LSU Medical Center.

