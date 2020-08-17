Advertisement

It’ll Still Be Hot, But Not As Bad As Last Week

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hot temperatures are sticking around in Central Texas’ forecast through this week and into next week, but thanks to yesterday’s late evening cold front, temperatures will be much more manageable and closer to average for the next few days. Although yesterday’s front has cleared the area, a few lingering showers will hang around this morning, especially east of I-35. Scattered light rain should slowly diminish by 9 AM and while most of the remainder of the day will remain rain-free, there still could be a pop-up shower around midday or in the afternoon. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds today with highs in the mid-90s for most. A few upper 90s are possible, but those will not be widespread across the area.

After today’s rain ends by 9 PM, we’re going right back into a rain-free weather pattern. We’re keeping an eye out for a low chance for a stray weekend shower, but rain chances are less than 10% through next week. Temperatures stay warm in the mid-to-upper 90s through the entire weekend and may even get close to 100° next week too. We will have to keep a close eye on the tropics. There are two tropical wave that will likely develop into tropical storms or even potentially hurricanes. One wave near Africa will likely not impact Texas, but a wave currently near the Lesser Antilles is expected to move through the Caribbean this week and could enter into the Gulf of Mexico next week.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

7 Day Forecast

A Cold Front Arrives To Relieve Us of The Heat

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

A Cold Front Arrives Tonight To Relieve Us of The Heat

Updated: 13 hours ago
A Cold Front Arrives Tonight To Relieve Us of The Heat

7 Day Forecast

Another Round of Dangerous Heat......Before A Cold Front Saves Us!

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

Another Round of Dangerous Heat Before A Cold Front Arrives Tonight!

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT
Another Round of Dangerous Heat Before A Cold Front Arrives Tonight!

Latest News

7 Day Forecast

Dangerous Heat Continues......Before A Cold Front Saves Us!

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

Dangerous Heat Continues.....Before A Cold Front Saves Us!

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT
Dangerous Heat Continues.....Before A Cold Front Saves Us!

7 Day Forecast

Gotta Get Through The Dangerous Heat this Weekend before Some Relief Comes

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:10 PM CDT
|
By Brady Taylor
KWTX Forecast Update

Forecast

Brady's Saturday FastCast

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:03 PM CDT

Weather

Tropical Storm Kyle forms as Josephine weakens in Atlantic

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT
|
Josephine continued to just barely hold on to its tropical storm status Friday as Tropical Storm Kyle formed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of New England.

Weather

Tropical Storm Josephine remains weak in Atlantic Ocean

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT
|
Josephine continues to just barely hold on to its tropical storm status as it travels across the Atlantic Ocean.