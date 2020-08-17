It’ll Still Be Hot, But Not As Bad As Last Week

Hot temperatures are sticking around in Central Texas’ forecast through this week and into next week, but thanks to yesterday’s late evening cold front, temperatures will be much more manageable and closer to average for the next few days. Although yesterday’s front has cleared the area, a few lingering showers will hang around this morning, especially east of I-35. Scattered light rain should slowly diminish by 9 AM and while most of the remainder of the day will remain rain-free, there still could be a pop-up shower around midday or in the afternoon. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds today with highs in the mid-90s for most. A few upper 90s are possible, but those will not be widespread across the area.

After today’s rain ends by 9 PM, we’re going right back into a rain-free weather pattern. We’re keeping an eye out for a low chance for a stray weekend shower, but rain chances are less than 10% through next week. Temperatures stay warm in the mid-to-upper 90s through the entire weekend and may even get close to 100° next week too. We will have to keep a close eye on the tropics. There are two tropical wave that will likely develop into tropical storms or even potentially hurricanes. One wave near Africa will likely not impact Texas, but a wave currently near the Lesser Antilles is expected to move through the Caribbean this week and could enter into the Gulf of Mexico next week.

