Josh Groban won’t let virus stop his live music and album
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - It’s the sound of silence that Josh Groban finds hardest to hear during the pandemic.
Quarantine hasn’t stilled his voice or songwriting, but the give-and-get Groban usually enjoys from interacting with his audience is gone.
He sings into a machine and hears nothing back.
Groban is doing his best to fill the void with a new album due in November and three themed live streaming concerts, starting with a set featuring Broadway tunes in October.
Groban hadn’t expected to be sparked creatively during a time of loss and isolation, but he has, saying: “A lot of things have been pouring out.”
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.