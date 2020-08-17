Advertisement

Lake Belton Broncos are building new traditions

Lake Belton students workout in their new weight room.
Lake Belton students workout in their new weight room.(KWTX)
By Darby Brown
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The newly built Lake Belton High School will hold just freshman and sophomore students. This decision came from Belton ISD.

Lake Belton will compete as a 4-A school, and in every sport, except football, they'll play at the varsity level.

Belton ISD named Brian Cope Lake Belton's head football coach and campus coordinator in January.

"From January fifteenth on I haven't stopped smiling," said Brian Cope. Even through the challenges caused by launching this athletic program during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"So I did 65-70 zoom interviews from spring break on to finalize our staff for all of our sports and our football program," explained Cope.

With the players no older than sophomores, the staff is key for setting the tone.

"We really started out stronger than any program I've ever been a part of. Coach Cope did a great job. We have amazing coaches and our players have really taken advantage of that," said Christian Kunz, a Lake Belton sophomore.

The Broncos will play a full schedule this year, but won't be a true varsity team able to compete for a playoff spot until 2022. At that point, they'll be a 5-A program.

"We're really trying to play quality programs that will make us better to allow us to make the playoffs in 2022," said Cope.

Their goals are already set: "District championship. We can't get it right now, but give us two years we should be at it," said Lake Belton sophomore Javeon Wilcox.

In the meantime, they’ll be busy defining what it means to be a Lake Belton Bronco by establishing traditions.

