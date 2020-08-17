Local high school suspends football practices

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With less than two weeks until the start of the 2020 high school football regular season, the Mexia Blackcats have suspended practices until further notice.

Mexia ISD posted on its Facebook page that a student’s pending COVID-19 test result is the cause for the suspension.

Mexia is scheduled to play a scrimmage against Rockdale Thursday before opening the regular season on Aug. 28 at home against Cameron Yoe.

