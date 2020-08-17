Advertisement

Local police respond to 3 shootings overnight; one dead

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN Online)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police officers responded to multiple shootings overnight, including one that left a 23-year-old man dead.

Police received the first call shortly before 12:30 am Monday morning.

The call came from a man at the corner store at N. New Road and Bosque Blvd.

When officers arrived, they located victim who had told officers he had been shot at a different location and drove to the store to get help.

Investigators are working to identify a suspect in this case.

A second shooting overnight ended with the death of a man.

Officers received this call at about 1:40 am at N. 34th St. and Brooke Circle.

Officers were originally dispatched to the scene after a vehicle crashed into a pole.

When officers arrived on-scene, they located a 23-year-old man unresponsive.

The officers soon realized the driver of the Hyundai sedan had been shot in the upper torso.

Paramedics transported the man to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The name of this victim will be withheld at this time due to proper notifications being made.

Officers officers also responded to the area in the 1000 block of N. 34th St. to investigate after shots were fired.

While searching the area of that call, a second call came into dispatch of a suspicious person with a gunshot wound at N. 36th and Grim.

The man has been transported to a local hospital as well.

Police said these two calls came in at about 6:15 am.

At this time, there has not been a suspect identified in any of the three shootings, police said.

Investigators do not yet know if the shootings are related.

