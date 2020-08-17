Advertisement

Lower Humidity Makes a (Welcomed) Comeback over the Next Few Days

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday brought a nice change with some clouds overhead, some rain to start the day (for some), and some slightly cooler temperatures. When we say cooler, we are still talking about the 90s, but compared to highs yesterday around 104° a 5-15° cool down is welcomed!

Drier air will continue to filter in over the next 48 hours and where we will really benefit from this “cold” front will be with our overnight/early morning temperatures. We will see these dip down into the upper 60s and low 70s, especially Wednesday and Thursday. Other than that nice break from the heat, we will see lots of sunshine and afternoon highs heating up in a hurry each day this week back into the upper 90s. We could be flirting with 100° again next Sunday. Excluding today’s rain, we are going to be right back into a rain-free weather pattern for the rest of the week. There might be a small chance for rain over the weekend and it’s a detail we will be fine-tuning over the next few days.

Another thing to watch....the tropics! There are two tropical wave that will likely develop into tropical storms or even potentially hurricanes. One wave near Africa will likely not impact Texas, but a wave currently near the Lesser Antilles is expected to move through the Caribbean this week and could enter into the Gulf of Mexico next week.

