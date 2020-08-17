Advertisement

Meteorologists seek to confirm 130-degree Death Valley temp

An automated measuring system in California’s Death Valley reported a temperature of 130 degrees amid a blistering heat wave on Sunday.
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) - An automated measuring system in California’s Death Valley reported a temperature of 130 degrees amid a blistering heat wave on Sunday.

The reading would be among the highest ever recorded globally if it is confirmed.

The National Weather Service says the high was recorded at 3:41 p.m. at Furnace Creek near the park’s visitor center.

It's the same location where the world record high of 134 degrees was recorded in July 1913.

That record, however, is disputed.

The World Meteorological Organization says that if Sunday's temperature is confirmed it would be the highest globally since 1931, when 131 degrees was reported in Tunisia.

That is also disputed.

