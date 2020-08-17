Advertisement

Pelosi calls House back into session to vote on Postal bill

Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling the House back into session this week to vote on a bill prohibiting the U.S. Postal Service from changing its operations or level of service.
Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling the House back into session this week to vote on a bill prohibiting the U.S. Postal Service from changing its operations or level of service.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling the House back into session this week to vote on a bill prohibiting the U.S. Postal Service from changing its operations or level of service.

Her decision comes amid growing concerns that the Trump White House is trying to undermine the agency during the coronavirus pandemic as states expand mail-in voting options.

On Monday, two lawmakers called on the FBI to investigate.

The legislation being prepared for the vote, the “Delivering for America Act,” would prohibit the Postal Service from implementing any changes to operations or level of service it had in place on Jan. 1.

A vote could come next Saturday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

