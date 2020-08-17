Advertisement

Police warn of fake Facebook posts on Cannon Hinnant investigation

Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILSON, N.C. (Gray News) - Police in North Carolina warned of fraudulent social media posts related to the investigation of a 5-year-old’s fatal shooting.

A Wilson police spokesperson said on Facebook that fake information about 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant’s shooting, including posts claiming they were from their department, was being shared online.

"Please do not share these posts and report them to Facebook," the department said.

NOTE: Facebook post below has explicit language.

Stamped with “Fraudulent release. Not from Wilson Police Department,” the fake post said police disputed the family’s version of what happened.

Cannon’s death has captured nationwide attention. According to his family, he was playing in their neighborhood with his siblings when someone walked up to him and shot him in the head at close range.

A neighbor of the family, Darius Sessoms, 25, has been charged with first-degree murder and held without bond, police said in a news release.

“My baby didn’t deserve this,” said Cannon’s mother Bonny Waddell at a vigil, per WRAL. “He had the biggest smile, the biggest eyes.”

Cannon’s family started a GoFundMe with a $5,000 goal to raise money for funeral expenses. It had received more than $762,000 in donations by Monday afternoon.

Saturday Update We continue to see social media posts incorrectly including the Wilson Police Department name that were...

Posted by Wilson Police Department on Saturday, August 15, 2020

