Robinson: Retired DPS trooper named interim police chief

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) – Retired Texas Department of Public Safety Maj. Danny Smith has been named to serve as Robinson’s interim police chief while the city searches for a permanent successor to Chief Phillip Prasifka.

“Major Smith came very highly recommended. He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the position which will benefit the members of our department. We think he’ll be a great fit for our community and are excited to welcome him as Interim Chief,” City Manager Craig Lemin said in a press release Monday.

Prasifka left Robinson to take the police chief’s job in Red Oak.

His last day was Friday.

Smith retired after 32 years with the DPS in 2003 and in 2004 became the first director of the McLennan Community College Police Academy.

He served as Bellmead’s interim police chief for six months in 2019.

His first day as interim chief in Robinson is Aug. 24.

“I am excited to have this opportunity to work with the officers, some I have known since my police academy days”, he said.

Prasifka was selected in July 2017 to succeed Rusty Smith, who retired in May 2017 after almost 11 years as chief.

He started in September 2017, after nearly 20 years as chief of police in Glenn Heights.

Prasifka started his career with the College Station Police Department.

In 1997 he was named chief of police in Electra, where he also served as administrator of the city’s emergency medical services department.

