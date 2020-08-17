Advertisement

Sorority isolated after 23 women test positive for COVID

Members of an Oklahoma State University sorority are prohibited from leaving their house after 23 tested positive for COVID-19.
Members of an Oklahoma State University sorority are prohibited from leaving their house after 23 tested positive for COVID-19.(WRDW)
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) - Members of an Oklahoma State University sorority are prohibited from leaving their house after 23 tested positive for COVID-19.

The university said in a statement Monday that the entire chapter is in isolation.

A widely circulated video shows dozens of students without masks packed into a Stillwater nightclub over the weekend.

OSU has a combination of in-person and online courses, and students, staff and faculty are required to wear masks indoors and outdoors where social distancing isn’t possible.

Meanwhile, a local dance hall is still planning to hold a three-day music festival this weekend despite the Stillwater mayor’s concerns.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Another area resident dies of COVID-19

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Another Central Texas resident diagnosed with COVID-19 has died, health officials announced Monday afternoon.

News

Classes resume for students in several more area districts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
Students in several more Central Texas school districts resumed classes Monday morning, some in person and some online.

Health

Greenville boy gets long awaited new heart!

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Amber Lake
A 12-year-old from Eastern Carolina is headed back to Duke University Hospital to receive a new heart.

Health

Old Hillcrest Hospital to be demolished

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:31 PM CDT
|
By Rissa Shaw
Baylor Scott & White Health has decided to demolish the old Hillcrest Hospital in Waco.

Latest News

Health

Local mother of 3 learns to live with heart condition amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:07 PM CDT
|
By Drake Lawson
A local mother of three who quarantined with two of her children while the third along with her husband and mother-in-law recovered from COVID-19 after a ski trip, is learning to live with a heart condition amid the pandemic.

Health

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT
|
Mayo Clinic researchers are reporting a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover.

Health

Increase in new area COVID-19 cases slows, but the virus is still claiming lives

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT
|
By Staff
The early-summer surge in COVID-19 in Central Texas appeared to be tapering off Friday, but the death toll from the virus continues its slow rise.

News

Region’s largest school district set to resume remote instruction

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 2:21 PM CDT
|
By Hannah Hall
The largest school district in Central Texas is set to start the fall term online Monday.

Health

Texas eased rules barring visits at nursing homes, but there’s a catch

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:26 AM CDT
|
By Drake Lawson
A Central Texas man who was hoping to take advantage of eased restrictions on nursing home visits is still waiting to see his mother while the facility in which she lives waits for results from COVID-19 tests performed on residents and staff.

Health

COVID-19 claims another life in Central Texas, total case count rises to more than 13,000

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT
|
By Staff
The new coronavirus has claimed another life in Central Texas and the total number of confirmed cases rose to more than 13,000 Thursday.