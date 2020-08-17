Advertisement

Texas A&M to host Vanderbilt to open 2020 season

Kyle Field
Kyle Field(KBTX)
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (SEC) - Texas A&M will open the 2020 season against Vanderbilt at Kyle Field on September 26, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference.

Texas A&M owns a 2-0 advantage in the all-time series between the two schools with wins in the 2013 and 2015 seasons. The first meeting was a 56-24 victory in College Station while A&M registered a 25-0 shutout in Nashville in the most recent matchup.

In addition to Vanderbilt, Texas A&M will welcome Arkansas, Florida, LSU and Ole Miss to College Station. The Aggies will travel to Alabama, Auburn, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Latest News

Sports

Cowboys newcomer Gerald McCoy out for season with leg injury

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Gerald McCoy is out for the season after tearing the quadriceps tendon in his right leg in the first padded practice of training camp.

Sports

Lake Belton Broncos are building new traditions

Updated: 7 hours ago

Sports

Lake Belton Broncos are building new traditions

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Darby Brown
The newly built Lake Belton High School will hold just freshman and sophomore students. This decision came from Belton ISD.

Sports

Stars get late goal for 5-4 win over Flames to even series

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Bouldin
Jamie Oleksiak scored with 40 seconds left to get the Dallas Stars even in their best-of-seven playoff series.

Latest News

Sports

Robertson added to Cardinals taxi squad

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
The St. Louis Cardinals added Midway and LSU product Kramer Robertson to their satellite camp in Springfield, Missouri this week.

Sports

UMHB adds women’s beach volleyball as varsity sport

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 1:34 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor athletic department will expand to 16 programs with the addition of women’s beach volleyball, the university announced Friday. The new program will begin recruiting in the fall of 2021 with the first competitions slated for the spring of 2022.

Sports

D-BAT Waco provides Central Texas talent with a place to train

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:15 AM CDT

Sports

D-BAT Waco provides Central Texas talent with a place to train

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:34 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
When the minor league baseball season canceled due to COVID-19, D-BAT a baseball training facility opened its doors nationwide to all minor league players.

Sports

Suns top Mavs to keep playoff hopes alive, go 8-0 in bubble

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Devin Booker scored 27 points and the Phoenix Suns rolled past the Dallas Mavericks 128-102 on Thursday to keep their playoff hopes alive and finish as the only unbeaten team in the restart.

Sports

UIL: Live TV broadcasts of Texas high school football games OK this fall

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:29 PM CDT
|
By Staff
The University Interscholastic League is allowing live television broadcasts and web streams of high school football games this fall in Texas amid the COVID-19 pandemic.