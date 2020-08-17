Trump on the road as Biden prepares for convention show

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump isn't about to cede the political stage as Democrats begin their national convention this week.

He’s launching aggressive counter-programming to former Vice President Joe Biden’s show.

Mr. Trump is headed to Minnesota and Wisconsin on Monday, the latter the official host state for the entirely virtual Democratic National Convention.

The GOP has a week of travel and political events aimed at blunting the customary polling “bounce” that candidates get during their convention.

The president trails in both public and private surveys less than three months before Election Day.

Mr. Trump says he doesn’t have time not to campaign during the Democratic convention week.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.