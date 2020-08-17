Advertisement

UPDATE: Man wounded in Texas flea market shooting dies

A 38-year-old man who was among the injured after what police said was a targeted shooting at a San Antonio flea market has died.
A 38-year-old man who was among the injured after what police said was a targeted shooting at a San Antonio flea market has died.(CNN Van photo)
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) - Police say a 38-year-old man has died from injuries he sustained during a “targeted” shooting at a San Antonio flea market.

Officer Jennifer Rodriguez says the Sunday morning shooting also injured a 14-year-old boy and 19- and 27-year-old men.

Police initially reported there were five people wounded, but Rodriguez said Monday that only four were shot.

Officers have not made any arrests and are still investigating the gunfire that left the Mission Open Air Market’s parking lot scattered with shell casings, firearms and bodies.

Market owner Joel Dauley says one man began shooting at several others around 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

’Trump 2020′ parking spaces designed by students are vandalized at Texas high school

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Staff
For the past four years at Lubbock-Cooper High School, students are allowed to decorate and paint their reserved parking spots before the school year begins. This year is no different.

Our Town

Robinson: Retired DPS trooper named interim police chief

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
A retired Texas Department of Safety major has been named to serve as Robinson’s interim police chief while the city searches for a permanent successor to Chief Phillip Prasifka.

News

Classes resume for students in several more area districts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
Students in several more Central Texas school districts resumed classes Monday morning, some in person and some online.

News

Stabbing victim taken to local hospital with life-threatening injuries

Updated: 2 hours ago
A woman was taken to the hospital Saturday night with life-threatening injuries according to Temple Police.

Latest News

State

Head-on crash on Texas road leaves 4 children, adult dead

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Four children and an adult are dead after a head-on collision on a Texas road.

State

Five victims of deadly Texas crash identified; 3 were children

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Authorities have identified five people including three children who died in a two-vehicle crash on a Texas highway.

News

Advocates warn of rising hot car death trend during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Fire causes heavy damage to local family’s home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Fire caused heavy damage to a local family’s home.

News

Killeen ISD struggling to provide families technology for virtual learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
Killeen ISD is heading back to class on Monday virtually, but the district says they don’t have enough devices to go around.

Our Town

Waco: Barbershop gives free back-to-school haircuts to students

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
Next Generation Barber Shop in Waco gave away free hair cuts to kids on Sunday.