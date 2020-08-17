Advertisement

Victim of early-morning shooting taken to local hospital

The 20-year-old man was shot at around 5:40 a.m. Sunday (File)
The 20-year-old man was shot at around 5:40 a.m. Sunday (File)(KWTX)
By Megan Vanselow
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – A man who was shot repeatedly early Sunday morning in Waco was taken to a local hospital.

The 20-year-old man was shot at around 5:40 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Seneca Avenue, but shooting wasn’t reported until several hours later, Officer Garen Bynum said.

The man told officers who responded to the call that he’d been shot about four hours earlier at a store on North 18th Street.

He wasn’t able to provide officers with much information about the shooter, Bynum said.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lt. Gov. Patrick blames presence of Confederate monuments at Texas Capitol on Democrats

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By ALEX SAMUELS
Senate Democrats want the symbols taken down, but Patrick said that the party is not committed to a “sincere” or “serious conversation” about the future of the monuments.

Health

Another area resident dies of COVID-19

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Another Central Texas resident diagnosed with COVID-19 has died, health officials announced Monday afternoon.

News

’Trump 2020′ parking spaces designed by students are vandalized at Texas high school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
For the past four years at Lubbock-Cooper High School, students are allowed to decorate and paint their reserved parking spots before the school year begins. This year is no different.

State

Man wounded in Texas flea market shooting dies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A 38-year-old man who was among the injured after what police said was a targeted shooting at a Texas flea market has died, police said Monday.

Latest News

Our Town

Robinson: Retired DPS trooper named interim police chief

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
A retired Texas Department of Safety major has been named to serve as Robinson’s interim police chief while the city searches for a permanent successor to Chief Phillip Prasifka.

News

Classes resume for students in several more area districts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
Students in several more Central Texas school districts resumed classes Monday morning, some in person and some online.

News

Stabbing victim taken to local hospital with life-threatening injuries

Updated: 4 hours ago
A woman was taken to the hospital Saturday night with life-threatening injuries according to Temple Police.

State

Head-on crash on Texas road leaves 4 children, adult dead

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Four children and an adult are dead after a head-on collision on a Texas road.

State

Five victims of deadly Texas crash identified; 3 were children

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Authorities have identified five people including three children who died in a two-vehicle crash on a Texas highway.

News

Advocates warn of rising hot car death trend during pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago