Victim of early-morning shooting taken to local hospital

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – A man who was shot repeatedly early Sunday morning in Waco was taken to a local hospital.

The 20-year-old man was shot at around 5:40 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Seneca Avenue, but shooting wasn’t reported until several hours later, Officer Garen Bynum said.

The man told officers who responded to the call that he’d been shot about four hours earlier at a store on North 18th Street.

He wasn’t able to provide officers with much information about the shooter, Bynum said.

