West Coast man passes through Central Texas on a solar-powered journey

Joshua Hill is working his way across Central Texas bound for the east coast driving a full sized solar-powered panel truck that he designed and put together himself.
By Gordon Collier
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - When Jousua Hill got into the solar industry he knew the experience would take him places but he didn't realize that would mean coast to coast.

Hill is working his way across Central Texas bound for the east coast and he won't spend a dime on fuel.

Hill is driving a full sized solar-powered panel truck that he designed and put together himself.

"I'm getting an experience out of this, but also when it's over I want to launch my company Awaken Solar to help people find honest answers to questions about solar energy," HIll said during a stop in the Texas Hill Country.

The truck Hill is driving is covered in solar panels that can be extended to follow the sun when he parks.

He says the panels generate more than enough power to run the truck.

"This power plant generates enough kilowatts to run a home or two, maybe even a hospital in an emergency."

As far as we know a journey like this in a full sized truck has never been done before.

That is something that Hill considers a shame.

That's why he's on a mission to show people what can be done using solar energy, and why now is the right time to make the leap.

“Waiting to buy solar means that in a year you will pay the power company thousands of dollars and miss out on thousands of dollars in kilowatt hours that solar can generate. Going solar makes you money. Waiting on new technology typically costs you money,” Hill said.

Hill is at the half way mark on his journey.

When he wraps things up on the East Coast he wants to spend all his time and energy helping others tap into the power of the sun.

“I don’t think solar is worth it, I know it is,” he said.

AWAKEN SOLAR WEBSITE

