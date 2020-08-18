Another Cold Front Eases Through Today

One cold front brought us some rain and cooler temperatures to start out the work week and another cold front arriving today will help to push drier air into the atmosphere! Today’s front pushes through during the afternoon hours without much fanfare. Dew points will drop from the 60s into the 50s but temperatures today will still be close to average. We’ll start out the day in the upper 60s and low-to-mid 70s while afternoon temperatures will still reach the mid-to-upper 90s. Today’s front could spark a stray shower near Highway 190 this afternoon, from 3 PM to 8 PM, but nearly all of the rain will be south of our area and closer to Austin.

Today’s front will bring us some gorgeous August weather for the next few days with lower humidity and even slightly below normal temperatures too. Temperatures Wednesday morning will start in the mid-to-upper 60s (which hasn’t happened since June 21st) while highs should only warm into the mid 90s. We’ll be in the upper 60s and low 70s Thursday morning too with highs again warming into the mid 90s. Southeasterly winds return Friday and through much of next week and that’ll allow temperatures to warm back into the upper 90s all the way through the middle of next week. Rain chances are out of the forecast through the middle of next week too.

Rain chances may eventually need to come back into the forecast next week thanks to a trio of tropical trouble in the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on two tropical waves in the Atlantic Basin (and a third that’s yet to move off Africa). A wave near the Lesser Antilles has a 60% chance of developing within the next 5 days as it moves through the Caribbean Sea. This system may impact Mexico or potentially even Texas next week as it moves toward the Gulf of Mexico. The second tropical wave is expected to form into Tropical Storm Laura within the next 5 days as it moves close to Hispaniola and Cuba. That system could impact to the United States and potentially move into the Gulf of Mexico next week too. The third system may move close to the Caribbean about 10 days from now, but it’s far too early for specifics on that system yet.

