Advertisement

Another Cold Front Eases Through Today

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

One cold front brought us some rain and cooler temperatures to start out the work week and another cold front arriving today will help to push drier air into the atmosphere! Today’s front pushes through during the afternoon hours without much fanfare. Dew points will drop from the 60s into the 50s but temperatures today will still be close to average. We’ll start out the day in the upper 60s and low-to-mid 70s while afternoon temperatures will still reach the mid-to-upper 90s. Today’s front could spark a stray shower near Highway 190 this afternoon, from 3 PM to 8 PM, but nearly all of the rain will be south of our area and closer to Austin.

Today’s front will bring us some gorgeous August weather for the next few days with lower humidity and even slightly below normal temperatures too. Temperatures Wednesday morning will start in the mid-to-upper 60s (which hasn’t happened since June 21st) while highs should only warm into the mid 90s. We’ll be in the upper 60s and low 70s Thursday morning too with highs again warming into the mid 90s. Southeasterly winds return Friday and through much of next week and that’ll allow temperatures to warm back into the upper 90s all the way through the middle of next week. Rain chances are out of the forecast through the middle of next week too.

Rain chances may eventually need to come back into the forecast next week thanks to a trio of tropical trouble in the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on two tropical waves in the Atlantic Basin (and a third that’s yet to move off Africa). A wave near the Lesser Antilles has a 60% chance of developing within the next 5 days as it moves through the Caribbean Sea. This system may impact Mexico or potentially even Texas next week as it moves toward the Gulf of Mexico. The second tropical wave is expected to form into Tropical Storm Laura within the next 5 days as it moves close to Hispaniola and Cuba. That system could impact to the United States and potentially move into the Gulf of Mexico next week too. The third system may move close to the Caribbean about 10 days from now, but it’s far too early for specifics on that system yet.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

7 Day Forecast

Lower Humidity Makes a (Welcomed) Comeback over the Next Few Days

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

Forecast

Camille's Monday Evening Fastcast

Updated: 13 hours ago

Weather

California governor demands probe of power blackouts

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed an emergency proclamation allowing some energy users and utilities to tap backup energy sources amid a days-long heatwave that has prompted rolling blackouts affecting hundreds of thousands of households.

Weather

Meteorologists seek to confirm 130-degree Death Valley temp

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
An automated measuring system in California’s Death Valley reported a temperature of 130 degrees amid a blistering heat wave on Sunday.

Latest News

Weather

Trump signs Iowa wind storm disaster declaration, may visit

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
President Donald Trump says he has signed an emergency declaration for Iowa to supply federal money to help the state recover from an unusual wind storm that struck a week ago.

7 Day Forecast

It’ll Still Be Hot, But Not As Bad As Last Week

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:38 AM CDT
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

7 Day Forecast

A Cold Front Arrives To Relieve Us of The Heat

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

A Cold Front Arrives Tonight To Relieve Us of The Heat

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 4:46 PM CDT
A Cold Front Arrives Tonight To Relieve Us of The Heat

7 Day Forecast

Another Round of Dangerous Heat......Before A Cold Front Saves Us!

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

Another Round of Dangerous Heat Before A Cold Front Arrives Tonight!

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT
Another Round of Dangerous Heat Before A Cold Front Arrives Tonight!