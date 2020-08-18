As US goes online to resupply, sales at Walmart.com boom

NEW YORK (AP) - Americans established trusted supply lines as the virus surged in new regions of the U.S. over the past few months and millions did so at Walmart, where online sales nearly doubled in the second quarter.

They shopped in Walmart’s stores, too.

The company said sales at U.S. locations opened at least a year jumped 9.3%. Walmart topped almost all expectations by wide margins.

However, the massive government stimulus meant to help Americans get through the worst of the pandemic has evaporated, while infections have not.

Despite a huge quarter, shares fell into negative territory.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.