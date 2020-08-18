Baylor finalizes 2020 schedule, opens season against Louisiana Tech

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor Bears had to play the waiting game to figure out their first opponent for the 2020 season, but after weeks of uncertainty, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will visit Waco to begin the season altered by COVID-19.

A kickoff time will be announced later.

The only non-conference game of the season will precede an open week for Baylor, which begins the Big 12 schedule Sept. 26 at home against Kansas.

Baylor will begin with limited crowds, allowing 25% capacity at McLane Stadium.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.