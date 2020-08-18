Advertisement

Be Remarkable: Local firefighter battles through stoke to reach 50 years of service

Donny Garner (center) has battled fires in Central Texas for 50 years.
Donny Garner (center) has battled fires in Central Texas for 50 years.(Staff photo)
By Pete Sousa
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Donny Garner had a stroke back in November, but he's still fighting.

In fact, he's helped to fight fires in Bellmead and in the Leroy-Axtell area for more than 50 years.

That’s why his wife Joyce nominated Donny to be Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers’ and KWTX’S first ever Be Remarkable Award winner.

The $500 award presented by Daniel Stark honors those in the community who go above and beyond.

"We want to highlight the remarkable people, because when you do that you inspire people to do remarkable things," said Danny Daniel with Daniel Stark.

"I didn't do it for the glory, I did it to help people," said Garner, as he accepted the check from Daniel outside of his house in Bellmead.

Donny was scheduled to be honored for his 50 years of service at the August McLennan County Fire Association meeting, but it was put on hold because of the pandemic.

Over his five decades of service, Garner has seen Central Texans through such historic episodes as the Branch Davidian siege, has worked as a first responder, and has served presidents during their trips to the Lone Star State.

"Anybody that can dedicate 50 years to anything, especially serving your community, is exceptional to me," said his wife Joyce Garner.

(Do you know a remarkable person who fits this honor? A selfless member of our community who dedicates their time and energy to help others? Nominate them at https://www.kwtx.com/community/beremarkable/)

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

