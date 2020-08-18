Bond set at $200K for Central Texas man snared in online child sex sting

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Bond is set at $200,000 for a Rosebud man who was arrested after showing up for a meeting arranged online with whom he thought was a 13-year-old Marlin girl only to find agents from the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division waiting.

Richard Aguillon, 53, a registered sex offender, chatted online for several weeks with Special Crimes Investigator Amber Howell from the County/District Attorney’s Office after a case involving him was forwarded to County/District Attorney Jody Gilliam last year, the DA’s office said in a press release Tuesday.

Howell discovered an online profile she believed to be Aguillon’s that wasn’t disclosed as required during his annual registration,” the office said in the press release.

Howell sent Aguillon a friend request, he responded, photos were requested and a meeting was set for 9 a.m. last Thursday near the vacant Veterans Affairs Hospital campus in Marlin.

The DPS agents arrested him as he arrived about an hour early.

“Investigator Howell did an outstanding job in catching a dangerous predator, and we greatly appreciated the help from DPS”, Gilliam said.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.