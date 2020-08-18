Advertisement

Brewer sees Lake Travis similarities in new Baylor offense

Chantz Cutts
Chantz Cutts(KWTX)
By Tyler Bouldin
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - If Charlie Brewer can post numbers as a college senior similar to what he did as a high school senior, the Baylor Bears hope the final result he helped produce in 2016 will be mirrored in 2020.

Brewer enters his final collegiate season under a new, yet similar, offensive scheme with Larry Fedora now calling the shots as the Bears’ new offensive coordinator.

”I see a lot of similarities in this offense to what I played at Lake Travis,” Brewer said. “Fast tempo and a lot of big plays. Long run after tempo or a shot down the field, we’ve got the guys to do it. I think we have the system that’ll allow us to do that.”

“He’s not a guy where you have to rep a lot of times,” Fedora said. “You can tell him a couple times and then he gets it. He understands why and then you move on to the next thing.”

Brewer, who passed for 3,908 yards, 54 touchdowns and just three interceptions for the 2016 6A DI state champion Lake Travis Cavaliers, has an opportunity to be the first quarterback in Baylor history to lead the team in passing yards for four straight seasons.

In his first few months on campus, even though he didn’t see extended time until midway through the 2017 season, Brewer made his presence known by nearly helping the Bears to a comeback win over West Virginia. The then-true freshman passed for 109 yards and two touchdowns in a little more than one quarter of action. A failed two-point conversion helped the Mountaineers escape with a 38-36 victory.

Baylor suffered the most losses (11) in a single season in program history in 2017, which was under first-year head coach Matt Rhule at the time.

Since then, Brewer has tallied two-straight seasons of more than 3,000 passing yards. More importantly, the Bears increased their win totals each time.

“”I think we’ve established a winning culture here,” Brewer said. “I’m really excited to get at it this fall. Going into my last year, I’m excited. I know that we have a really good offense this year.”

