Advertisement

Britney Spears asks court to curb father’s power over her

Britney Spears is asking a court to curb her father's control over her life and career.
Britney Spears is asking a court to curb her father's control over her life and career.(WCTV)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Britney Spears is asking a court to curb her father's control over her life and career.

In documents filed Tuesday, Spears asked that her father not return to the role of conservator of her person, which gave him power over her life decisions from 2008 until 2019, when he temporarily stepped aside.

The issue will be discussed at a Wednesday hearing.

The documents give a rare public glimpse of the wishes of the 38-year-old pop superstar. They say she has no plans to return to performing anytime soon.

An email seeking comment from James Spears’ attorney was not immediately returned. 

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Entertainment

‘Tenet’ to screen early at theaters in some U.S. cities

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
Some U.S. moviegoers will be able to see Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” a few days early.

News

Bond set at $200K for Central Texas man snared in online child sex sting

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Bond is set at $200,000 for a Central Texas man who was arrested after showing up for a meeting arranged online with whom he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

Our Town

Waco: New city manager makes some changes

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Waco’s new city manager announced some changes Tuesday.

Tell Me Something Good

Town turns out to celebrate area man’s 87th birthday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julie Hays
Pretty much the whole town turned out to celebrate a lifelong resident’s 87th birthday.

Latest News

Health

Central Texas COVID-19 death toll rises to at least 165

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The death toll from the new coronavirus in Central Texas rose to at least 165 Tuesday with reports of eight more deaths.

News

Valuable violin signed by iconic fiddler stolen from Central Texas woman

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paul J. Gately
A valuable violin signed by an iconic fiddle player was stolen from a Central Texas woman who began playing herself at the age of 2, and she wants it back.

News

Thousands of area students begin a new and different school year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
Thousands of area students started a new and very different school year Tuesday.

News

Abbott, other Texas leaders want to freeze property tax revenues for cities that cut police budgets

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By JUAN PABLO GARNHAM
The state's three top elected leaders also fiercely criticized the Austin officials who cut one-third of their police department's budget last week.

State

Officers kill man in exchange of gunfire at Texas Walmart store

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officers killed a man in an exchange of gunfire at a Texas Walmart store.

News

Central Texas deputies arrest 4 after armed resident encounters armed intruder

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Central Texas deputies made four arrests after a local resident armed with a handgun confronted an armed intruder who evidently kicked in the front door of the resident’s home and one of the four suspects was also wanted in connection with a shooting at a Bush's Chicken restaurant.