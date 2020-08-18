Britney Spears asks court to curb father’s power over her

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Britney Spears is asking a court to curb her father's control over her life and career.

In documents filed Tuesday, Spears asked that her father not return to the role of conservator of her person, which gave him power over her life decisions from 2008 until 2019, when he temporarily stepped aside.

The issue will be discussed at a Wednesday hearing.

The documents give a rare public glimpse of the wishes of the 38-year-old pop superstar. They say she has no plans to return to performing anytime soon.

An email seeking comment from James Spears’ attorney was not immediately returned.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.