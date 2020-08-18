Central Texas deputies arrest 4 after armed resident encounters armed intruder

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) – Bell County deputies made four arrests after a local resident armed with a handgun confronted an armed intruder who evidently kicked in the front door of the resident’s home.

The break-in was reported just after 6:20 p.m. Monday in the 3800 block of Stillhouse Drive.

The caller said “a resident of the home was upstairs and heard what sounded like someone kicking in the front door to the residence,” sheriff’s Lt. Bob Reinhard said in a press release.

“The resident, armed with a handgun, encountered an unknown male inside the home and stated the suspect was armed as well,” he said.

Neither man fired and the would-be burglar ran out of the house and got into a vehicle parked nearby, he said.

Deputies spotted the vehicle and pulled it over on FM 2410 in Belton.

They did not find a weapon.

The four occupants, Corey Henderson, 20, Marquis Henderson, both of Temple, 19, Devonne Palmer, 18, of Harker Heights and Raven Singleton, 20, of Temple were arrested.

They were held Tuesday in the Bell County Jail facing burglary of a habitation charges.

Marquis Henderson was held Tuesday as well on charges of failure to identify, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor fraud, according to online jail records.

