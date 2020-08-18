Advertisement

Central Texas deputies arrest 4 after armed resident encounters armed intruder

(Left to right) Marquis Henderson, Corey Henderson, Devonne Palmer, and Raven Singelton.
(Left to right) Marquis Henderson, Corey Henderson, Devonne Palmer, and Raven Singelton.(Jail photos)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) – Bell County deputies made four arrests after a local resident armed with a handgun confronted an armed intruder who evidently kicked in the front door of the resident’s home.

The break-in was reported just after 6:20 p.m. Monday in the 3800 block of Stillhouse Drive.

The caller said “a resident of the home was upstairs and heard what sounded like someone kicking in the front door to the residence,” sheriff’s Lt. Bob Reinhard said in a press release.

“The resident, armed with a handgun, encountered an unknown male inside the home and stated the suspect was armed as well,” he said.

Neither man fired and the would-be burglar ran out of the house and got into a vehicle parked nearby, he said.

Deputies spotted the vehicle and pulled it over on FM 2410 in Belton.

They did not find a weapon.

The four occupants, Corey Henderson, 20, Marquis Henderson, both of Temple, 19, Devonne Palmer, 18, of Harker Heights and Raven Singleton, 20, of Temple were arrested.

They were held Tuesday in the Bell County Jail facing burglary of a habitation charges.

Marquis Henderson was held Tuesday as well on charges of failure to identify, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor fraud, according to online jail records.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

New case reports slow as statewide COVID death toll rises to more than 10,000

Updated: moments ago
|
By Staff
The rate of new case reports is slowing, but the COVID-19 death toll rose to more than 10,000 Monday statewide and to more than 160 in Central Texas as four more area residents diagnosed with the virus died.

State

Man accused of rampage in Texas that left 3 dead, 2 wounded

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
A man has been arrested after a bloody shooting rampage that left three people dead and two others wounded in at least three different homes on a street in a rural Texas subdivision.

News

KISD begins the school year virtually, but meets with challenges

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
A students in Killeen ISD started the school year 100% virtually on Monday, some say they struggled with just pulling up lessons and assignments.

News

Police identify Central Texas woman who died in head-on crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Police Tuesday identified a Central Texas woman who died in a head-on crash on a busy area street.

Latest News

News

Be Remarkable: Donny Garner

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

KISD begins the school year virtually, but met with challenges

Updated: 11 hours ago

Health

Jails in McLennan, Bell counties say they’re not overcrowded--yet

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Jail overcrowding has been a hot topic during COVID-19, but officials at two of the biggest jails in Central Texas say they have enough space--for now.

News

3 victims of overnight shootings used ‘social media dating site’ to arrange meetings

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Staff
Shootings early Monday that left one man dead and sent two others to a local hospital had a common thread; all of the victims “used a “social-media dating site to arrange a meeting,” police said Monday evening.

State

Five victims of deadly Texas crash identified; 3 were children

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Staff
Authorities have identified five people including three children who died in a two-vehicle crash on a Texas highway.

State

Head-on crash on Texas road leaves 4 children, adult dead

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Staff
Four children and an adult are dead after a head-on collision on a Texas road.