Coin shortage hits retailers, laundromats, tooth fairy

Consumers staying home and businesses shutting down during the pandemic have led to a nationwide shortage of change.
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(AP) - A convenience store chain is offering a free beverage or sandwich in exchange for them.

A laundromat owner drove 4 hours to get $8,000 worth.

A young girl in Illinois wrote the tooth fairy saying she’ll gladly take dollars as a substitute if it helps.

There is a shortage of coins across the U.S., yet another odd side effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

Coins aren’t circulating as freely as they usually do because many businesses have been closed and people aren’t out spending as much.

The U.S. Mint and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin have urged Americans to use coins or turn them in to banks. 

