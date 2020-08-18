Jails in McLennan, Bell counties say they’re not overcrowded--yet

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Jail overcrowding has been a hot topic during COVID-19, but officials at two of the biggest jails in Central Texas say they have enough space--for now.

Texas prisons are starting to take in inmates again, however, a ban on jury trials statewide through Oct. 1 could clog up the justice system and trickle down to local jails.

"The courthouse is very quiet out here," said McLennan County Judge Scott Felton.

While hearing have been happening virtually as much as possible, Felton says the McLennan County Courthouse has been pretty dead due to the state's ban.

“There’s always consequences for all these things, and the fact that it’s been pushed back has caused some issues here in the county,” said Felton.

Issues like controlling the jail population.

“Our jail numbers are growing a little bit,” said Felton. “The other thing is because we are trying to get some control on the jail numbers, there’s a lot of folks that are out on bond that might be on the borderline of being in jail.”

Not long after COVID-19 regulations began, county officials asked local law enforcement agencies to withhold from making arrests on misdemeanor offenses.

The county jail administrator, Maj. Ricky Armstrong, says they have 200 beds not being used, however, not all of them are available due to the space it's taking to quarantine inmates.

"We have open beds we cannot use, for example: a 16-man area that is currently quarantined with let's say 8 people in the tank, that leaves 8 beds unusable for the quarantine period," said Armstrong.

Armstrong says, compared to other jails across the state, they're in a good spot.

“Us taking over Jack Harwell Detention Center last October gave us the bed space that we need to deal with this pandemic, we are very fortunate to be in this position,” said Armstrong.

