Advertisement

KISD begins the school year virtually, but met with challenges

A students in Killeen ISD started the school year 100% virtually on Monday, some say they struggled with just pulling up lessons and assignments.
A students in Killeen ISD started the school year 100% virtually on Monday, some say they struggled with just pulling up lessons and assignments.(Courtesy of Taina Maya)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Students in Killeen ISD started the school year 100% virtually on Monday.

While more than 39,000 students were able to connect virtually, about 6,000 others couldn’t.

Shelby Lawless, a mother of three, says her children had trouble from the start.

She says the devices the district provided either wouldn’t connect at times or wouldn’t give credit for complete assignments.

“It took my youngest daughter maybe 20 minutes and she was in tears,” she said.

“Her class kept buffering and it wasn’t loading. She kept asking, ‘Where’s my teacher?‘”

Lawless says if the issues continue, she’d rather send her children back to campus in person.

“I would send my kids tomorrow,” she said.

“It’s not worth it to me to sit here for hours on end trying to get small little snit-bits uploaded.”

She wasn’t the only one experiencing these issues, either.

Chief Communications Officer Taina Maya says their technology hotline took more than 3,000 calls on Monday.

She says while the district is considering bringing back struggling students prior to September 8, nothing has been decided and students grades won’t be penalized for connectivity issues.

We know our parents had a lot of questions,” she said.

“We know that there were some frustrations and we know that there were some small things that we could quickly fix. We’re working on all of those and ways to make sure we reduce the stress level for our families at home.”

In spite of the problems, Lawless says her daughters are hopeful that they’ll be able to connect with their new teachers and friends.

She says if things aren’t working, the district needs to step up.

“Children are not learning,” she said.

“They’re getting frustrated, the program’s not working and the servers are crashing. If their virtual platform isn’t working, they need to be in school.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

Employees of local school district ‘honk’ opposition to looming start date

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:20 AM CDT
Some employees of the largest school district in Central Texas staged a "honking" rally to demonstrate their concerns about the district's rapidly-approaching start date.

Education

WISD To Distribute Laptops, iPads and Wi-Fi Hotspots for Virtual Learning

Updated: Apr. 5, 2020 at 2:47 PM CDT
|
By KWTX Staff
On Monday, April 6, Waco ISD will start distributing technology to families who need a device and internet connection to support student’s at-home instruction.

Daily Pledge

March 24th, 2020 - Mrs. Tamatave’s Class - Hector Garcia Elementary

Updated: Mar. 23, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT
March 24th, 2020 - Mrs. Tamatave’s Class - Hector Garcia Elementary

Daily Pledge

March 25th, 2020 - Ms. Fuhrman’s Class - Hector Garcia Elementary

Updated: Mar. 23, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT
March 25th, 2020 - Ms. Fuhrman’s Class - Hector Garcia Elementary

Latest News

Daily Pledge

March 24th, 2020 -Mrs. Tamatave’s Class - Hector Garcia Elementary

Updated: Mar. 23, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT
March 24th, 2020 -Mrs. Tamatave’s Class - Hector Garcia Elementary

Daily Pledge

March 23rd, 2020 - Mrs. Cruz's Class - Hector Garcia Elementary

Updated: Mar. 20, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT
March 23rd, 2020 - Mrs. Cruz's Class - Hector Garcia Elementary

Daily Pledge

March 20th, 2020 - Ms. Hill's Class - Hector Garcia Elementary

Updated: Mar. 16, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT
March 20th, 2020 - Ms. Hill's Class - Hector Garcia Elementary

Daily Pledge

March 19th, 2020 - Ms. Kemper's Class -Thornton Elementary

Updated: Mar. 16, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT
March 19th, 2020 - Ms. Kemper's Class -Thornton Elementary

Daily Pledge

March 18th, 2020 - Ms. Ybarra's Class - Thornton Elementary

Updated: Mar. 16, 2020 at 3:30 PM CDT
March 18th, 2020 - Ms. Ybarra's Class - Thornton Elementary

Daily Pledge

March 17th, 2020 - Ms. Lee's Class - Thornton Elementary

Updated: Mar. 16, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT
March 17th, 2020 - Ms. Lee's Class - Thornton Elementary