Local county reports six more COVID-19 deaths

Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) – Six more Bell County residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, the Bell County Public Health District reported Tuesday afternoon.

Three of the deaths were from Aug. 14, Health District Director Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell said, a Killeen man in his 70s, a Bell County woman in her 70s and a Belton woman in her 80s.

A Temple man in his 60s, a Killeen woman in her 80s and a Belton man in his 60s died Monday.

“It is certainly unfortunate to have to report so many deaths in one day and our hearts go out to those who lost a loved one to this virus,” she said.

The deaths raised the virus’ toll in the county to 32.

Officials also reported 54 more confirmed cases of the virus, raising the county’s total to 4,317.

